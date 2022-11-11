11 November 2022

Stevie May back for St Johnstone ahead of Motherwell match

By NewsChain Sport
11 November 2022

St Johnstone forward Stevie May will return for the visit of Motherwell after missing the midweek draw with St Mirren because of a sickness bug.

Defender Alex Mitchell begins a two-match ban after being sent off in Paisley.

Callum Booth is likely to have to wait until after the mid-season break to make his comeback from injury, while Chris Kane (knee), Murray Davidson (ankle) and Cammy MacPherson (thigh) remain out.

Motherwell have a number of fitness concerns after Kevin van Veen, Stuart McKinstry and Ross Tierney all picked up knocks during the midweek defeat by Celtic.

Bevis Mugabi picked up a painful knee injury and is set to miss out along with Paul McGinn, who damaged his knee in the previous game.

Attacker Joe Efford (quad) and left-backs Nathan McGinley and Jake Carroll (knee) are long-term absentees.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Kwasi Kwarteng puts the boot in on Liz Truss, saying she was 'mad' to sack him

news

James Maddison ‘full of joy’ after nervous wait for World Cup call pays off

football

Student arrested for egging Charles and Camilla says crowd wanted to kill him

news