Stirling edge past Edinburgh to boost play-off hopes
Stirling gained immediate revenge over Edinburgh with a 1-0 victory that boosts their hopes of securing a place in the Scottish League Two promotion play-offs.
Albion were beaten 1-0 at home by the capital club on Tuesday but they turned things around at Ainslie Park on Saturday in their first post-split fixture.
Edinburgh came close to taking an early lead when Sam Newman’s header hit the post but it was Stirling who snatched the all-important goal on the stroke of half-time when Dylan Mackin finished off some good work by Andy Ryan.
The result sees Stirling join second-placed Edinburgh on 35 points, 13 behind champions Queen’s Park.
In the relegation group, Stenhousemuir saw their lead at the top trimmed to one point after they lost 2-0 at home to Cowdenbeath while nearest challengers Albion Rovers defeated Annan 1-0.
Kris Renton and Jamie Todd struck in the final 13 minutes to earn Cowdenbeath victory at Ochilview Park, with stuttering Stenhousemuir now having lost three successive games by a combined 11-1 scoreline.
Albion ensured they took full advantage of the Warriors’ slip-up as they defeated 10-man Annan at home. The visitors had Owen Moxon sent off for a high challenge just before the hour and moments later Jamie Leslie headed home what would prove to be the winning goal.