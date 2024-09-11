Stockport coach Andy Mangan’s move to Real Madrid off after work permit rejected
Stockport assistant manager Andy Mangan’s move to Real Madrid is off after his work permit was rejected, the PA news agency understands.
The 37-year-old was on the verge of joining the LaLiga champions, but will now remain at Edgeley Park.
Real boss Carlo Ancelotti saw his side take the LaLiga crown and win the Champions League last season and it was reported that Mangan had worked alongside Ancelotti’s son, Davide – who is assistant coach at Real – while obtaining his coaching badges.
As a player, Mangan operated as a striker in the lower leagues and represented teams including Tranmere and Shrewsbury before moving into coaching in 2019 with Fleetwood under Joey Barton.
He then joined Barton at Bristol Rovers in 2021 and took temporary charge of the team for seven games following Barton’s dismissal in 2023.
Following Stockport’s promotion to Sky Bet League One, Mangan joined the Hatters in the summer as an assistant coach focusing on attacking players.
The club are currently unbeaten in the third tier and are second in the table after their first four games.
