Stockport forward Connor Jennings diagnosed with rare form of cancer

Stockport striker Connor Jennings has been diagnosed with cancer after a tumour was discovered in his upper arm.

The 29-year-old has a low-grade chondroid sarcoma – a rare form of cancer – and treatment plans are being discussed with doctors, though he will not play again this season.

Jennings, who has also played for Scunthorpe, Wrexham, Grimsby and Tranmere, originally suffered a shoulder injury in training but after physio treatment did not work he was sent for an MRI scan, which revealed the tumour.

A club statement on the Hatters’ website read: “Connor had been suffering from pain in his shoulder for several months after a fall in training and following physio treatment was referred for MRI scans to investigate, it was during these scans that a suspected tumour was located within his upper arm.

“Following subsequent biopsies, this has been confirmed as low-grade chondroid sarcoma which is a rare type of cancer.

“Although the treatment plan and timings are still being discussed with medical experts, chondroid sarcoma can only be treated through surgery, with a good success rate.

“The club are working with Connor to ensure he gets all the support he needs during this difficult period through to his recovery.

“In the meantime, Connor continues to be around his team-mates at Carrington, staying fit and strong, and supporting the club in all its games and activities.

“We know County fans will be saddened by this news and understandably may have questions or concerns. At this time, all future updates on Connor’s progress will be provided only via official club channels.”

Jennings, who returned to Edgeley Park for a second spell last summer, has scored three goals in 20 appearances this term.