Stockport keep promotion hopes on track with victory at Boreham Wood
17:32pm, Sat 24 Apr 2021
John Rooney added another memorable goal to his growing collection at Stockport as they kept their National League promotion push on track with a 3-0 victory at Boreham Wood
Simon Rusk’s side remain fourth after brushing aside their mid-table opponents with ease.
Rooney’s 16th of the season was the standout, making it 2-0 at half-time with an inspired curling effort from 20 yards.
Ash Palmer had earlier headed home a corner to put his side in front. Alex Reid completed the scoring 20 minutes from time, finishing off a smooth attacking move involving Rooney and Macauley Southam-Hayes.