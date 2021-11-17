17 November 2021

Stockport produce stunning comeback to beat Bolton in FA Cup thriller

By NewsChain Sport
17 November 2021

Stockport produced an incredible fightback as they stunned League One Bolton 5-3 in the FA Cup.

Dave Challinor’s National League outfit came back from 3-1 down to seal a second-round trip to Rotherham, though a late pitch invasion could well see Stockport in trouble with the Football Association.

The majority of County’s biggest crowd in over a decade were stunned by a blistering start from Bolton.

After 70 seconds Elias Kachunga went on a superb solo run before firing home from 25 yards via a deflection off home defender Mark Kitching.

The lead was then doubled when Ash Palmer could only turn Josh Sheehan’s driven cross into his own net.

The hosts halved the deficit in the 24th minute as Paddy Madden slotted home a penalty after Lloyd Isgrove had tripped Ryan Rydel.

However, another defensive calamity saw Amadou Bakayoko tap into an empty net to make it 3-1 after Kitching attempted to head back to goalkeeper Ethan Ross.

A breathless clash then saw Scott Quigley head home Rydel’s cross to make it 3-2 just before half-time.

Stockport bossed the third quarter of the game, with Quigley lashing narrowly over the top.

However, they did not level until the 86th minute when Palmer powered home a header from Rydel’s corner.

Quigley dramatically made it 4-3 to Stockport in the first half of extra-time when he expertly hooked home, before substitute Ollie Crankshaw’s last-gasp breakaway fifth sealed a memorable victory.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

What will she say this time? Meghan Markle returns to the chat show sofa, this time with Ellen DeGeneres

world news

Queen back on duty as she’s seen (without her stick) greeting armed forces chief at Windsor

world news

You may be the Prime Minister of this country but in this House I’m in charge! How Commons Speaker put Boris Johnson in his place

news