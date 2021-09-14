Stockport put brakes on winless run with victory at Maidenhead

Tue 14 Sep 2021
Stockport ended a run of three games without a victory by securing a 2-0 Vanarama National League win at nine-man Maidenhead

Stockport went ahead after 17 minutes through a swift counter attack. Will Collar attacked forward before squaring the ball for John Rooney to slot into the bottom corner.

Maidenhead’s task got tougher in the 23rd minute when Remy Clerima was dismissed following a clash with Collar.

Stockport took advantage after 59 minutes to double the lead as Alex Reid nodded in Rooney’s corner.

Paddy Madden volleyed against a post before Maidenhead’s task was made virtually impossible when goalkeeper James Holden was dismissed for bringing down Reid on the edge of the box.

