Stockport score four second-half goals for comeback win against Wealdstone
Leaders Stockport scored all their goals in a second-half flurry to dispatch Wealdstone 4-2 for their eighth National League victory on the spin.
Paddy Madden sparked a comeback with a penalty, before teeing up Ryan Johnson to level the clash.
Ashley Palmer buried Antoni Sarcevic’s corner to hand the hosts the lead, before Sarcevic himself tapped home to complete a fine turnaround win.
Jack Cook and Aaron Henry had handed the visitors what appeared a commanding 2-0 lead at the break, only for Stockport to flip the script after the interval.
