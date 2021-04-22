Stockport sign Fleetwood winger Ryan Rydel for undisclosed fee
16:24pm, Thu 22 Apr 2021
Fleetwood have sold winger Ryan Rydel to National League promotion chasers Stockport for an undisclosed fee.
The 20-year-old made 13 first-team appearances for the Cod Army in Sky Bet League One, including a start against Crewe in midweek.
Rydel has signed a three-year deal with the Hatters, and their manager Simon Rusk said: “Ryan is a good age, with plenty of development ahead of him.
“He brings competition and balance to our squad and is a good fit for our future ambitions.”