Stockport sign Fleetwood winger Ryan Rydel for undisclosed fee

Ryan Rydel has joined Stockport
Ryan Rydel has joined Stockport (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
16:24pm, Thu 22 Apr 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Fleetwood have sold winger Ryan Rydel to National League promotion chasers Stockport for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old made 13 first-team appearances for the Cod Army in Sky Bet League One, including a start against Crewe in midweek.

Rydel has signed a three-year deal with the Hatters, and their manager Simon Rusk said: “Ryan is a good age, with plenty of development ahead of him.

“He brings competition and balance to our squad and is a good fit for our future ambitions.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Fleetwood

PA