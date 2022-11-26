Stockport snatch late FA Cup replay against Charlton
Stockport substitute Myles Hippolyte headed an equaliser in the seventh minute of stoppage time to set up an FA Cup replay against Charlton following a 2-2 draw at The Valley.
The League Two side took a third-minute lead, with defender Chris Hussey playing a short corner and then whipping in a wicked left-footed delivery that nestled into the net.
Charlton levelled the second-round clash after 22 minutes. Steven Sessegnon drove into the left of the penalty area and his low cross was diverted into his own net by County goalkeeper Ben Hinchliffe.
Albie Morgan brought down George Dobson’s precision ball over the top of the Stockport defence to beat Hinchliffe six minutes before the break to make it 2-1.
The visitors pushed hard for a leveller in the second half and Charlton goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer saved excellently from Ollie Crankshaw and Hippolyte.
Corey Blackett-Taylor had a big chance to extend the Addicks’ lead in the 77th minute but struck the outside of the right post.
It proved costly as Hippolyte glanced home Macauley Southam-Hales’ corner at the near post.
