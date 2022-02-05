05 February 2022

Stockport stay top with narrow win over 10-man Dover

By NewsChain Sport
05 February 2022

Stockport stayed top of the Vanarama National League with a 1-0 win over 10-man Dover.

Paddy Madden broke Dover’s resistance six minutes from time to give the Hatters a 10th consecutive win in all competitions.

Madden turned home his 12th goal of the season from close range after Will Collar had helped on Ollie Crankshaw’s corner.

Rock-bottom Dover were reduced to 10 men when Myles Judd was sent off eight minutes before half-time.

Judd was dismissed for a bad challenge on Macauley Southam-Hales, his third red card in 18 league games.

