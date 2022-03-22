22 March 2022

Stockport surge further clear with comfortable win over lowly King’s Lynn

By NewsChain Sport
22 March 2022

Stockport extended their lead at the top of the National League to 10 points by beating 10-man King’s Lynn 3-0.

Elliot Newby, Liam Hogan and Paddy Madden all scored to secure the Hatters a ninth consecutive win, while the Linnets remained second bottom in the table.

The visitors found the opener in the 18th minute when Mark Kitching’s effort fell to Newby, who smashed home his first goal for the Hatters.

Stockport doubled their lead on the half-hour mark when Hogan headed in Newby’s corner.

Aaron Jones was sent off for King’s Lynn in the 60th minute after tripping Scott Quigley on the edge of the box, and Madden fired the resulting free-kick into the bottom corner to add a third for Stockport.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

17-month-old girl dies after being mauled by dog that had only been with family for a week

news

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe ‘does not owe us gratitude’, says Jeremy Hunt, ‘we owe her an explanation’

world news

Refugees fleeing Mariupol tell of street battles and bodies lying in the street

world news