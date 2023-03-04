Stockport thwarted by Doncaster goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell in home draw
Play-off chasing Stockport could not find a way through a resolute Doncaster defence as an entertaining clash ended 0-0.
Dave Challinor’s side created the bulk of the chances, but mid-table Rovers probably deserved a point.
Jonathan Mitchell produced a brilliant save to keep out Ryan Rydel’s early bullet header, with the Doncaster keeper also doing well to gather the follow-up.
Midfielder Will Collar threatened for Stockport, before the visitors responded with Caolan Lavery firing off target following some smart work by ex-Stockport man James Brown.
As the game entered first-half stoppage-time, Doncaster’s Harrison Biggins saw a glancing header confidently saved by keeper Ben Hinchliffe.
The first chance of the second period saw Rovers keeper Mitchell brilliantly palm away a thumping header from Kyle Wootton.
Rovers’ Kyle Hurst then went on a mazy run before shooting straight at Hinchliffe.
Back came Stockport, with Jacob Davenport seeing a shot deflected over the top and sub Myles Hippolyte’s 25-yard piledriver only just missing the target.
Wootton was again denied by Mitchell late on, but Rovers hung on.
