18 January 2022

Stockport up to third in National League table after beating Eastleigh

By NewsChain Sport
18 January 2022

Stockport moved up to third in the National League with a one-sided 3-0 win over 10-man Eastleigh.

Andrew Boyce’s own goal gave Stockport a 14th-minute lead, the defender heading Macauley Southam-Hales’ cross past his own keeper.

A deflected strike from Paddy Madden made it 2-0 at half-time and any hopes of an Eastleigh comeback were snuffed out by the sending-off of Christian Maghoma.

The defender was booked in the 61st minute and just two minutes later, brought down Will Collar to earn a second yellow card. Ryan Rydel’s free-kick then skimmed the crossbar.

First-half substitute Connor Jennings added a third while Collar and Ryan Croasdale were denied by a post.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

The moment masked PM hangs his head in shame and apologises to Queen again over parties on eve of Philip’s funeral

news

Lady Victoria Hervey talks first-hand experience of ‘double act’ Jeffrey Esptein and Ghislaine Maxwell

celebrity

Rishi in a rush! Sunak breaks off interview when asked to give Johnson his full backing

news