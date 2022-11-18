Stockport wait on Antoni Sarcevic and Macauley Southam
Stockport will check on the fitness of Antoni Sarcevic and Macauley Southam ahead of their Sky Bet League Two clash with Leyton Orient.
Sarcevic was withdrawn in the latter stages of last week’s win at Newport with a hamstring issue but the problem was not thought to be serious.
Fellow midfielder Southam, making just his second appearance since a two-month lay-off, was also substituted in the closing minutes at Rodney Parade as his return to action is carefully managed.
On-loan Liverpool goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros, the Czech Under-21 international, is sidelined due to an ankle injury.
Orient are still without midfielder Craig Clay as he serves the final game of his three-match suspension for his sending off in the FA Cup loss to Crewe.
Full-back Tom James returns after serving his own ban for accumulating five yellow cards.
Striker Ruel Sotiriou is again ruled out after missing last weekend’s win at Harrogate with a quad problem.
Defender Adam Thompson also remains on the sidelines.
