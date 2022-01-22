Stockport’s early double enough to beat Dagenham and maintain promotion push
Stockport struck twice in the opening five minutes to maintain their promotion drive with a 2-0 win at Dagenham and move third in the Vanarama National League.
County, on a six-match winning run across all competitions, got off to the perfect start when Ash Palmer headed them in front after only three minutes following a free-kick.
Will Collar then swiftly added another from close range, before then testing the Daggers keeper with a 20-yard strike late in the first half.
Dagenham – themselves looking to close up on the play-off places – could not find a way back into the match and finished with 10 men when, having made all of their substitutes, defender Elliott Johnson was forced off through injury with 15 minutes left.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox