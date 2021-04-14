Stoke appoint former Bristol City boss Dean Holden as assistant manager
Stoke have appointed former Bristol City boss Dean Holden as their new assistant manager.
Boss Michael O’Neill was on the lookout for a new number two after Billy McKinlay left his position earlier this week.
He has turned to Holden, who has been out of work since leaving his position as Robins boss in February.
O’Neill said on the club’s official website: “I have no doubts that Dean will be an excellent appointment for us. He knows the Championship well from his time in charge of Bristol City and he’s an outstanding young coach with an excellent track record in developing younger players.
“I feel that is going to be very important to us when you take into account the number of young players we have in our team and around the first-team squad.”
The Potters are 12th in the Sky Bet Championship with five games to go as they prepare for a fourth season outside of the Premier League.