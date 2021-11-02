02 November 2021

Stoke boss Michael O’Neill believes Jacob Brown deserves Scotland call-up

By NewsChain Sport
02 November 2021

Jacob Brown’s first call-up for Scotland is a measure of progress made with Stoke, according to Potters boss Michael O’Neill.

The 23-year-old forward, who has scored four times this season for the Sky Bet Championship club, was a surprise inclusion in Steve Clarke’s squad for their forthcoming World Cup qualifiers against Moldova and Denmark.

“It’s great for Jacob and I think it shows the progress he has made since he came to the club,” O’Neill, who brought Brown to Stoke from Barnsley last year, told City’s official website:

“We bought him as a young player. He was very raw but we saw a lot of things in his game and I think he’s continuing to develop and progress.

“I had a conversation previously with Steve Clarke about him and I knew they had been watching him.

“I think it’s great for him to get involved. Just to be around the squad and to be involved is a positive as he’s never had the experience of being away with an international team before as far as I know.

“It’s two very important games with Scotland in a position to clinch a World Cup play-off so it’s an exciting time for him to get involved.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Met must ‘get the rot out’ says mother after officers shared photos of her dead daughters’ bodies on WhatsApp

news

World leaders to make commitments on deforestation and methane emissions at Cop26 after Queen’s rallying call

news

Tottenham appoint ex-Chelsea boss Antonio Conte as head coach on 18-month deal

football