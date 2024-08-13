Stoke boss Steven Schumacher pleased to pass ‘difficult test’ at Carlisle

Stoke boss Steven Schumacher was delighted his team successfully negotiated a “difficult test” as they saw off League Two Carlisle 2-0.

It was a youthful Potters outfit that made Carabao Cup progress at Brunton Park, thanks to second-half goals from Freddie Anderson and Emre Tezgel.

Schumacher, whose team defeated Coventry in their Championship opener at the weekend, said: “It was a really good performance all round.

“I said to the lads before the game about this being a difficult test here, especially with us having such a young starting XI.

“But I knew that if we stayed patient and keep trying to move the ball, eventually the space would open up.

“That’s exactly what happened, and it’s a great feeling to get into the second-round draw.”

Stoke went closest in the first period when Sol Sidibe’s strike thumped the crossbar before Charlie Wyke threatened at the other end.

What proved to be the decisive moments of the match came in the second period from Stoke youngsters Anderson and substitute Emre Tezgel, who struck in the 48th and 79th minutes respectively.

Carlisle boss Paul Simpson was determined to take the positives from an early League Cup exit.

He said: “I was really pleased with the effort from all the players and the way we went about our tasks.

“Over the 95 minutes I was happy with the consistent level of performance against a good Stoke side.

“There were some good things from us, but you have to look at the extra quality they had.

“We just didn’t have enough quality to finish the chances we created – that’s the most frustrating thing.”