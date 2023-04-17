Stoke defender Ben Wilmot suffered back fracture in West Brom fall
Stoke have confirmed that Ben Wilmot broke his back following an awkward fall against West Brom on Saturday.
The injury to Wilmot, a former England Under-21 international, overshadowed Stoke’s 2-1 Championship defeat to the Baggies at the bet365 Stadium.
Defender Wilmot required oxygen, and left the field on a stretcher, following a collision with West Brom’s Thomas Asante in the first half.
On Monday, Stoke manager Alex Neil said the 23-year-old, who has made 41 appearances for the Potters this season, remains in hospital and will be sidelined for the rest of the campaign.
Stoke tweeted: “Alex Neil has confirmed Ben Wilmot has sustained a fracture in his back and will miss the rest of the season.
“Wishing you speedy recovery, @BenWilmot6.”
