Stoke seek new loan club for Tom Edwards after ending Fleetwood stay

Tom Edwards in action
Tom Edwards in action (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
17:44pm, Wed 20 Jan 2021
Stoke have recalled defender Tom Edwards from his temporary stay at Fleetwood and are set to send him on loan again.

The 21-year-old made 12 appearances for the Cod Army, but missed the last three games through injury.

Stoke said in a statement: “Stoke City can confirm that Tom Edwards has been recalled from his loan spell with Fleetwood Town with a view to being loaned out again.”

Fleetwood added: “Everyone at the club would like to thank Tom for his efforts and wish him all the best for the future.”

