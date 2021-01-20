Stoke seek new loan club for Tom Edwards after ending Fleetwood stay
17:44pm, Wed 20 Jan 2021
Stoke have recalled defender Tom Edwards from his temporary stay at Fleetwood and are set to send him on loan again.
The 21-year-old made 12 appearances for the Cod Army, but missed the last three games through injury.
Stoke said in a statement: “Stoke City can confirm that Tom Edwards has been recalled from his loan spell with Fleetwood Town with a view to being loaned out again.”
Fleetwood added: “Everyone at the club would like to thank Tom for his efforts and wish him all the best for the future.”