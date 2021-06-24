Stoke sign defender Ben Wilmot from Watford for an undisclosed fee
Stoke have announced the signing of defender Ben Wilmot from Watford for an undisclosed fee.
The 21-year-old has signed a four-year deal and becomes the first signing of the summer for the Potters.
Wilmot made 27 appearances for the Hornets as they secured promotion to the Premier League last campaign and was a part of the England Under-21 squad for the European Championships earlier this year.
Stoke boss Michael O’Neill told the club website: “Ben is a young player of enormous potential who already has great experience of Championship football.
“I know he was attracting interest from a number of other clubs and we are really pleased to have made him our first signing of the summer.”