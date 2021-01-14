Stoke sign Tottenham winger Jack Clarke on loan until end of the season
Tottenham forward Jack Clarke has joined Sky Bet Championship club Stoke on loan until the end of the season.
England Under-20 international Clarke becomes the Potters’ third loan signing of the transfer widow following the arrivals of Schalke winger Rabbi Matondo and Sheffield United defender Rhys Norrington-Davies.
The 20-year-old made three appearances for Spurs this season, including coming off the bench during Sunday’s 5-0 FA Cup third-round win at non-league side Marine.
City boss Michael O’Neill told the club’s official website: “Jack is an exciting young wide player who will bring an added dimension to our resources for the remainder of the season.”
Clarke joined Tottenham from Leeds in July 2019 and initially remained on loan at Elland Road, before spending the second half of last season at QPR.
Stoke sit eighth in the Championship ahead of Saturday’s trip to Blackburn.