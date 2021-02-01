Stoke striker Lee Gregory makes Derby loan move
21:04pm, Mon 01 Feb 2021
The 32-year-old striker has joined Wayne Rooney’s side on loan for the remainder of the 2020/21 campaign.
Gregory told RamsTV: “I found out last night, so it was quick and when I knew Derby were interested I wanted to come straight away.
“It is a big club – a great club, great manager, a great set of lads. I am buzzing to be here.
“The manager’s happy that I’m here and so am I. Hopefully I can play a few games, I can’t wait to get started.”
Gregory scored 77 goals in 238 games for Millwall between 2014 and 2019 after playing for Mansfield and Halifax.
He joined Stoke in June 2019, scoring seven goals in 50 games.