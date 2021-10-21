Stoke’s Nick Powell facing six to eight weeks on the sidelines
Stoke have confirmed that Nick Powell is facing six to eight weeks on the sidelines.
Scans revealed that the midfielder has cracked his lower leg bone after a challenge during their 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth saw him limp off the field.
Powell has been a key player for Stoke so far this season, netting five goals in nine league games.
Potters boss Michael O’Neill told the club website: “Unfortunately, Nick has a crack in his leg and we’re looking at being without him for six to eight weeks.
“It’s a big blow as he started the season really well and then picked up a quad injury against Swansea that kept him out for a while, but we have other midfield options to call upon.”
