Stoke’s youngsters stun Middlesbrough with five-star Carabao Cup success
Stoke’s youngest ever team enjoyed a dream night as they won 5-0 at shell-shocked Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup second round.
Boro, who reached the last four of this competition last season, were stunned by their Championship rivals, who scored four of their goals in 12 second half minutes.
Steven Schumacher named two 17-year-olds and two 18-year-olds in his starting XI and Stoke’s youngsters rose to the occasion.
Emre Tezgel, who became the Potters’ youngest ever player when he made his debut two years ago and scored in the first round win at Carlisle, set the visitors on their way after 14 minutes, turning in Lewis Koumas’ cross.
Boro were actually the better team in the first half and Josh Coburn, Sonny Finch and Micah Hamilton all went close. However, Michael Carrick’s side fell apart in the second half.
Impressive Liverpool loanee Koumas was involved in the second goal in the 57th minute. The 18-year-old broke down the right and found Andrew Moran, who cut the ball back for Ryan Mmaee to finish.
Koumas was on hand to turn in Eric Bocat’s cross at the back post three minutes later before Million Manhoef stepped off the bench and scored twice in seven minutes.
