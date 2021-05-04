Stranraer secure final League Two play-off spot with win over Edinburgh City

Stephen Farrell
Stephen Farrell (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
21:53pm, Tue 04 May 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Stranraer secured the final Scottish League Two play-off spot at the expense of Stirling Albion with a 2-1 win over Edinburgh City.

Stephen Farrell’s team knew a victory would assure them a place in the top four and first-half goals from Andy Stirling and Thomas Orr got the job done despite Scott Robertson putting through his own net.

Edinburgh were still able to finish as runners-up to champions Queen’s Park, who signed off from the fourth tier with a 3-2 defeat at Elgin City.

Kane Hester struck a hat-trick in an entertaining second half to ensure Elgin claimed third following the five-goal thriller while Stirling, who concluded their season with a 2-2 draw against Stranraer on Saturday, dropped to fifth.

William Baynham and Luca Connell netted for Queen’s Park, but they suffered only a second loss of the campaign.

The two other fixtures on the final night of the regular season were dead-rubbers and Cowdenbeath won 2-0 against Albion Rovers.

Kyle Miller broke the deadlock in the 13th minute and Iain Russell wrapped up the points with a stoppage-time penalty before Rovers finished with 10 men after James McGowan was sent off.

Brechin City prepared for their relegation play-off with a narrow defeat at home to Stenhousemuir after Mark McGuigan struck late on.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Scottish League Two

PA