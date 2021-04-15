Stranraer thump play-off rivals Stenhousemuir

Stevie Farrell shouts instructions
Stevie Farrell shouts instructions (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
21:04pm, Thu 15 Apr 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Stranraer stepped up their Scottish League Two promotion bid with a comprehensive 4-0 home win against play-off rivals Stenhousemuir.

Stevie Farrell’s side scored three goals inside four first-half minutes through James Hilton, Thomas Orr and Ruari Paton to take complete control.

Paton’s shot from outside the penalty area early in the second period hit a post, but the Irish striker doubled his tally in the 73rd minute, while Stranraer created plenty of other chances.

The Blues leapfrogged Elgin into fourth place, the last play-off spot, while Stenhousemuir stayed sixth but slipped six points off the pace in the race for a top-four finish.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Stranraer

PA