Strasbourg sign Maxime Le Marchand from Fulham
23:30pm, Thu 26 Aug 2021
Fulham defender Maxime Le Marchand has joined Ligue 1 outfit RC Strasbourg for an undisclosed fee.
Le Marchand arrived at Craven Cottage from Nice three years ago made made just short of 50 appearances for the Cottagers.
He spent the second half of last season on loan at Royal Antwerp after making two appearances in the Premier League for Fulham.
Co-owner Tony Khan told the club’s official website: “I want to wish Maxime all the best for the next step of his career at Strasbourg.”