Strike duo Louis Moult and Billy Bodin among players leaving Preston this summer
15:06pm, Thu 13 May 2021
Preston strikers Louis Moult and Billy Bodin will leave the club at the end of the season when their contracts expire.
Josh Ginnelly, Graham Burke and David Nugent – who have been on loan spells away from Deepdale – will also leave the Sky Bet Championship club in June.
Moult, who joined from Motherwell in January 2018, scored eight goals in 40 appearances for the Lilywhites but has not featured since August 2019 due to a serious knee injury.
Bodin has appeared on only five occasions this season due to injury problems and has not had his contract renewed.
Fellow forward Paul Gallagher joined new head coach Frankie McAvoy’s coaching staff following his retirement from playing on Monday.