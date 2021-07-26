Striker Jonah Ayunga joins Morecambe from Bristol Rovers

Jonah Ayunga has joined Morecambe (Simon Galloway/PA) (PA Wire)
18:00pm, Mon 26 Jul 2021
Morecambe have signed striker Jonah Ayunga from Bristol Rovers on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old made 13 starts and 17 more as a substitute in Sky Bet League One last season, scoring two goals.

The Kenya international told the Shrimps’ website: “It’s happened very quickly, three or four days ago I had no idea it was going to happen.

“I had a chat with the gaffer here (Stephen Robinson) and he’s convinced me to come, he said he’s been aware of me for a couple of years.”

