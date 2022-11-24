Striker Josh Umerah set to return for Hartlepool in FA Cup clash with Harrogate
Hartlepool boss Keith Curle is expected to recall striker Josh Umerah for his side’s home FA Cup tie against Harrogate.
Umerah missed last week’s league defeat at Barrow through suspension but is available having also recovered from a clash of heads in the recent defeat at Stevenage.
Defender David Ferguson is an injury doubt after being withdrawn midway through the first half at Barrow, while Tom Crawford recently underwent an ankle operation that rules him out long term.
Full-back Jamie Sterry (calf) is still out, while winger Jake Hastie is hoping to retain his place after making his first league start since August last weekend.
Harrogate boss Simon Weaver is not expected to make many changes, if any, following last week’s home win against Mansfield.
Weaver said his side’s 3-0 victory against the Stags was their best performance of the season and he has not reported any new injury concerns.
Midfielder George Thomson returned last week for his first appearance since sustaining a hamstring injury in October and is likely to keep his place in the side.
Harrogate, who won 1-0 at Bradford in the first round, will still be without defender Will Smith, forward Dior Angus, midfielder Stephen Dooley and winger Max Wright through injury.
