Striker Leigh Griffiths hoping new Celtic deal ‘can be done in next few days’

Leigh Griffiths has spoken to new Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou and is hoping to extend his stay at Parkhead.

The 30-year-old Scotland striker, who did not make Steve Clarke’s squad for Euro 2020, is out of contract at the end of the month.

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland, he said: “I spoke to the manager last week and he is keen to keep me on.

“We are looking for a deal to be done and hopefully it can be done in the next few days.”

Griffiths was dogged by fitness issues at the start of last season and made only seven Premiership starts as Celtic lost the title to Old Firm rivals Rangers for the first time in a decade.

Asked if he felt he had not been given enough chances by former boss Neil Lennon, he said: “At times, yeah.

“You’d have to ask the coaches at Celtic or Lenny why they thought I wasn’t fit.

“After the Scottish Cup final in December, I played six or seven on the bounce.

“I messaged him (Lennon) after he was let go, that I said it was one bad 45 minutes against St Mirren when we got beat at home.

“I had a bad 45 minutes, yeah, but I wasn’t the only one, then I wasn’t seen again until the Falkirk game, I think about two months later and that was the last game I started.”