Striker Luis Hemir Silva Semedo joins Sunderland on five-year deal
Sunderland have announced the signing of striker Luis Hemir Silva Semedo on a five-year contract.
The 19-year-old arrives from Benfica for an undisclosed fee having featured for their B team and under-23 side over the last two seasons, scoring 28 goals in 61 appearances.
Following his arrival at the Stadium of Light, Hemir told the club website: “This is a big move for me and I am very excited to be here.
“Sunderland have a lot of young players playing an important part in the team and I think this will be really good for my personal development. I’m excited to meet my new team mates, see the stadium and experience the fans.”
