Striker Mikael Ndjoli and midfielder Mace Goodridge join Barrow
11:33am, Tue 02 Feb 2021
Barrow have announced the permanent signing of striker Mikael Ndjoli from Bournemouth and the arrival of midfielder Mace Goodridge from Burnley on loan for the remainder of the season.
Bluebirds boss Michael Jolley beat Monday’s deadline to sign the duo, with Ndjoli, who spent last term on loan at both Gillingham and Motherwell, having his Cherries contract cancelled by mutual consent.
Goodridge, 20, has impressed for the Clarets’ Under-23 side following his return from a serious knee injury and joins team-mate Bobby Thomas at Barrow.