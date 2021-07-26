Striker Obbi Oulare joins Barnsley on three-year deal from Standard Liege
20:17pm, Mon 26 Jul 2021
Barnsley have signed striker Obbi Oulare from Standard Liege on a three-year deal.
The 25-year-old, who made two brief Premier League appearances for Watford as a substitute in 2015-16, has Europa League experience during his time in Belgium.
The Reds’ co-chairman Paul Conway told the club’s website: “Obbi is a player we have followed closely and we are now delighted to welcome him to Oakwell on a permanent contract after seven months of tough negotiations with Standard Liege.
“Having played at the highest level in Europe, he arrives with significant experience and will immediately contribute to what is already a very talented squad.”