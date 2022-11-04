Striker Omar Bugiel suspended for Sutton’s FA tie with Farnborough
Sutton will be without suspended striker Omar Bugiel for their home FA Cup tie against Farnborough.
The club’s appeal against Bugiel’s straight red card in Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Stockport was unsuccessful and he starts a three-game ban.
Skipper Craig Eastmond and defender Louis John both returned from injury to play the full 90 minutes at the weekend and are expected to continue.
The U’s, who knocked Leeds out of the competition in 2017 when still in the National League, are currently 17th in Sky Bet League Two.
National League South side Farnborough, unbeaten in seven games in all competitions, reached the FA Cup first round proper for the first time in their history by thrashing Biggleswade 7-0.
