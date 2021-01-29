Striker Ryan Hardie joins Plymouth on permanent deal
Former Rangers striker Ryan Hardie has joined Plymouth on a permanent basis from Blackpool.
Hardie has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal at Home Park after the two League One clubs agreed an undisclosed fee.
The 23-year-old Scot has had two loan spells at Plymouth over the last 13 months, scoring 11 goals in 42 appearances.
Pilgrims boss Ryan Lowe told the club website: “We are delighted to get Ryan on a permanent deal.
“He’s settled down here, his family are here, he’s a great lad to be around with a great attitude.
“He works hard every day, he’s got quality, and we feel we can improve him.
“It’s great to have him here, and I am thankful to the board for sanctioning the deal – he’s one for the future of Plymouth Argyle.”
Stranraer-born forward Hardie made 17 appearances for Rangers and had loan spells at Livingston, Raith and St Mirren before joining Blackpool in July 2019.