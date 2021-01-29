Striker Ryan Hardie joins Plymouth on permanent deal

16:40pm, Fri 29 Jan 2021
Former Rangers striker Ryan Hardie has joined Plymouth on a permanent basis from Blackpool.

Hardie has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal at Home Park after the two League One clubs agreed an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old Scot has had two loan spells at Plymouth over the last 13 months, scoring 11 goals in 42 appearances.

Pilgrims boss Ryan Lowe told the club website: “We are delighted to get Ryan on a permanent deal.

“He’s settled down here, his family are here, he’s a great lad to be around with a great attitude.

“He works hard every day, he’s got quality, and we feel we can improve him.

“It’s great to have him here, and I am thankful to the board for sanctioning the deal – he’s one for the future of Plymouth Argyle.”

Stranraer-born forward Hardie made 17 appearances for Rangers and had loan spells at Livingston, Raith and St Mirren before joining Blackpool in July 2019.

