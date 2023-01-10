Striker Tom Cannon joins Preston for rest of season on loan from Everton
Preston have signed striker Tom Cannon on loan from Everton for the rest of the season.
The 20-year-old academy product, who made his Premier League debut in the Toffees’ loss at Bournemouth last November, signed a new deal with the Merseyside club last August until 2025 and has spent most of this campaign training with Frank Lampard’s first team.
He joins a Preston side who are the joint-second lowest scorers in the Sky Bet Championship this term with only 24 goals, though a solid defensive record has helped them to 10th place and within two points of the play-off spots.
“I’m delighted and glad it’s finally done,” the Republic of Ireland Under-20 international told North End’s website. “It’s an opportunity I’m really looking forward to after speaking to the manager.
“It’s good that I can come out on loan to such a club as Preston. Ever since I heard of the interest, I just wanted to get the deal done, and I’m glad it’s finally done.
“I just want to gain as much experience and minutes as I can here and see where that takes me.”
Boss Ryan Lowe added: “I’ve been following Tom’s progress for around a year now, with him being a Liverpool lad playing for Everton, not too far from us.
“We’ve heard really good things about him and he’s someone I’ve watched play numerous times.”
