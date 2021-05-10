Striker Tom Pope heads lists of 15 released by Port Vale
The 35-year-old is the Valiants’ record post-war goalscorer having scored 115 goals in 343 league and cup appearances.
Manager Darrell Clarke said of Pope on the club’s official website: “Since I’ve been at the club Tom has been the consummate professional.
“He’s worked hard and helped me and the dressing room.
“He’s had a difficult season with injuries but his commitment to the cause has been first class – as you’d expect of a club legend – and his record will stand the test of time.”
Also leaving Vale Park are Dino Visser, Tom Scott, Adam Crookes, Shaun Brisley, Scott Brown, Luke Joyce, Ryan Campbell-Gordon, Zak Mills, David Fitzpatrick, Cristian Montano, Daniel Trickett-Smith, Mark Cullen, Kurtis Guthrie and Harry McKirdy.