Striking struggles, possession problems – Stats behind England’s Euro heartbreak

England were beaten by an impressive Spain side in Sunday’s Euro 2024 final as Gareth Southgate’s side came up just short of glory once more.

Here, the PA news agency looks at what was missing from England’s performances as they failed to take the final step.

Shot-shy

Despite reaching the final, England ranked only sixth for shots at goal with only 75 compared to Spain’s tournament-high 123.

Germany and Portugal had more shots in five games than England in seven, while Turkey, also eliminated in the quarter-finals, were only four behind with one more on target.

On a per 90 minutes basis, England’s average of 9.20 attempts ranked ahead of only group-mates Serbia and Slovenia, Romania, Georgia and Scotland – none of whom progressed past the last 16.

It was a similar story in terms of shots on target, with Italy replacing Romania in that list as England averaged just 2.70 per 90.

Captain Harry Kane had 18 of England’s 75 attempts, with six on target, while Phil Foden had 13 and midfielder Declan Rice ranked third with nine – three more than Jude Bellingham. Bukayo Saka’s goal against Switzerland was his only shot on target, with four of his eight blocked – an outcome that accounted for 29 of England’s shots.

England’s set-piece prowess was clearly blunted by Harry Maguire’s absence, with no shots from England centre-backs until their final attack in stoppage time of the final saw both John Stones and Marc Guehi denied on the line.

Nine tenths of the law

Throughout England’s frustrating early performances in Germany, the suggestion persisted that Gareth Southgate’s side were struggling to break down opponents who set up in a low defensive block and would have more freedom to play against a team who came out to control the game.

England had the best of possession in every game on their way to the final, albeit only 51 per cent to 49 in the quarter-final against Switzerland, but they were beaten by the first team to control possession against them as Spain dominated that statistic 63-37.

England had 53 and 54 per cent of the ball in their group games against Serbia and Denmark respectively, peaked at an extraordinary 72 per cent against Slovenia and topped 60 per cent against Slovakia and the Netherlands in the knockout rounds.

Their 55.7 per cent average ranked fourth in the tournament behind Portugal, Germany and Spain, but they dropped below 40 per cent in the final for the second European Championship in succession, having had 39 per cent of the ball against Italy three years ago.

They also went out of the 2018 World Cup under Southgate with 46 per cent possession in the semi-final loss to Croatia, but did have 54 per cent against France in losing the 2022 quarter-final.

Former England defender Gary Neville told Sky Sports on Monday: “Until we can master the ball, I do think we will continue to fall short. It’s hard work being without the ball and England play without the ball in too many big games against too many big opponents.”

Southgate too admitted: “We weren’t able to play through (Spain’s) counter press. In the end, that starts to tell because you keep giving the ball away, it’s coming back at you and you get punished for not having enough possession.”