Strong bench a bonus for Valerien Ismael after Watford bag late victory

Watford head coach Valerien Ismael believes strength in depth is starting to pay off for his side as they secured a late 1-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday.

A fine solo effort by substitute Yaser Asprilla was the difference at wet Vicarage Road, a goal that saw new Owls head coach Danny Rohl suffer defeat in his first game.

The Colombian was on the field for four minutes before his strike, and Ismael felt the ability to rotate players will prove to be a bonus.

He said: “We’ve got all the players available, so when you see the bench there’s a lot of quality.

“You put the pressure on the players to perform, but if they aren’t performing then we have to change because another player is waiting to play. This is what we need. We are coming through with the team spirit.

“We don’t rely on the one player to make the difference if everything goes wrong, but we are now able to make the difference at any time. Hopefully it can help the player to step up more and build up momentum.”

The game was largely a dull affair, but livened up after the restart.

It was the the visitors who had the first opportunity five minutes after the interval. A curled free kick from Windass found the head of Hendrick, who flicked his effort just over the bar.

They appeared to have the perfect opportunity nine minutes after the restart. Anthony Musaba was seemingly fouled by Jamal Lewis in the area, and referee Dean Whitestone awarded a spot kick. However, after further consultation with his assistant he overturned the decision and gave a corner instead.

The decision seemed to galvanise Watford, who started to press their way into the contest and force their opponents further on the back foot.

Even so, it was seemingly heading for a stalemate, with no tangible attempt on target from either side.

The decisive moment came eight minutes from time, with Asprilla demonstrating some fine ball control.

He picked up the ball on the right flank from Ismael Kone, and was able to work his way into the centre of the field, getting in a shot from the edge of the area that was driven past keeper Cameron Dawson.

Wednesday looked deflated after going behind, and Watford looked more likely to add a second.

Although that did not arrive, the hosts earned their first victory – and clean sheet – since mid-September.

Defeat meant the Hillsborough outfit are without a win in 12 games, and remain bottom with a nine point gap from safety.

Even so, Rohl saw plus points from his new side.

He said: “There were a lot of positive things. We trained hard this week with a lot of intensity and energy.

“Then we have the disappointment with the penalty not being awarded. For me it was a new situation the assistant overturning the decision.

“I will take the good things and we will have to go forward with the next match. I spoke with the players about what is needed to improve in the next days and the next months. It will be a tough season, we know this.

“But I see a team that has the basics, has the mentality and has the willingness – it’s to bring this with my style of football. We want to have the ball on the ground.”