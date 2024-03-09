09 March 2024

Strugglers Kidderminster and York share spoils after goalless draw

By NewsChain Sport
09 March 2024

Kidderminster and York played out a goalless draw in their National League relegation clash at Aggborough Stadium.

The Harriers, second-bottom of the table, went close when Ashley Hemmings sent a free-kick just over in the 15th minute.

Hemmings was involved again just before the break when he set up Amari Morgan-Smith, whose shot on goal was blocked by York captain Callum Howe.

York, on the back of three straight league defeats, threatened early in the second half when Will Davies had a shot blocked while Kidderminster midfielder Regan Griffiths fired a late chance over as the points were shared.

