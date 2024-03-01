01 March 2024

Struggling Arbroath stun high-riding Raith Rovers with second-half comeback

By NewsChain Sport
01 March 2024

Bottom side Arbroath came from two goals down to beat Raith 3-2 and prevent them from going top of the cinch Championship.

Rovers looked to be cruising after goals from Zak Rudden – a stunning finish with the outside of his boot from 20 yards – and Josh Mullin put them 2-0 up.

But substitute Jay Bird pulled one back for Arbroath just after the hour with a fine turn and shot.

Arbroath drew level when Kevin Dabrowski misjudged a high ball and Leighton McIntosh nipped in to score.

The hosts then won it when Mark Stowe collected Connor Teale’s miscued shot and slotted home with 13 minutes remaining.

