Struggling Barnet slip to defeat against Wrexham

Wrexham took all three points on Tuesday
Wrexham took all three points on Tuesday (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
22:05pm, Tue 09 Mar 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Barnet slipped to yet another defeat as they were beaten 2-0 at home by National League promotion hopefuls Wrexham.

The Bees have now lost 12 of their last 13 league games and remain down in 22nd position in the table.

Luke Young opened the scoring for Wrexham with a fine strike four minutes before the break.

Elliott Durrell would make sure of the points with a long-range effort, with the visitors staying fifth in the table as a result.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Barnet

PA