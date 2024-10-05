05 October 2024

Struggling Ebbsfleet battle back to draw with Rochdale

By NewsChain Sport
05 October 2024

Bottom-placed Ebbsfleet fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at home to Rochdale in the National League.

Rochdale had breathing space at the break after Connor McBride skipped past a defender and Tarryn Allarakhia curled home after 36 minutes.

McBride bagged his third Rochdale goal on the stroke of half-time with a clinical finish from Jake Burger’s pass.

But Ben Chapman chipped home after 64 minutes to give Ebbsfleet hope of ending a three-game losing streak.

Rakish Bingham converted from the penalty spot three minutes later when Franklin Domi was brought down to secure a point for the hosts.

