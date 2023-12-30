30 December 2023

Struggling Kidderminster fall to defeat at home to Boreham Wood

30 December 2023

Kidderminster remain just a point off the bottom of the Vanarama National League after suffering a 2-1 defeat at home to Boreham Wood.

Lee Ndlovu fired the visitors into the lead in the 27th minute after being set up by Tom Whelan and made it 2-0 shortly before the interval.

Gold Omotayo headed home from Sam Robinson’s cross to reduce the deficit in first-half stoppage time and Jack Lambert saw a shot crash off the crossbar in the second half before a dramatic climax to the contest.

Amari Morgan-Smith thought he had snatched an equaliser in the fourth minute of stoppage time for the home side, only for the referee to blow for a foul in the build-up.

