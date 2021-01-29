Struggling Southend sign Nathan Ferguson from League Two rivals Crawley

Southend have signed midfielder Nathan Ferguson from League Two rivals Crawley on an 18-month deal.

The 25-year-old has signed a contract at Roots Hall that includes an option for another year.

Ferguson, who has worked his way up from the non-League game, has made 13 appearances for Crawley this season but has not featured for more than a month.

He joins a side bottom of League Two but believes he can play a part in helping them stave off relegation.

Ferguson told the club’s website: “I’m very happy, I want to get back playing football again and I want to help the club get up the table.

“I think I can add a lot to the team. Nobody likes losing, like anyone I want to be winning games and I want to help the team get some wins and move up the table.”

Ferguson began his career in the Norwich Academy before spells at Dagenham & Redbridge, Chelmsford, St Albans, Hastings, Billericay and Grays.

He moved to Burton but did not make a first-team appearance and had a spell at Port Vale before further non-League stints with clubs including Bromley and Dulwich Hamlet. He joined Crawley in the summer of 2019.

Southend manager Mark Molesley said: “First of all I think he’s at a great age. He’s come through non-League which is a tough ask and then he’s worked his way into professional football and gone and got League experience.

“He’s had a range of experiences in his career which I think will help develop him as a player and a person.

“He’s got all the attributes for a midfielder. He’s athletic, he’s strong, he’s powerful but he’s technically very good as well.”