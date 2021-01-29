Struggling Southend sign Nathan Ferguson from League Two rivals Crawley

Nathan Ferguson has moved from Crawley to Southend
Nathan Ferguson has moved from Crawley to Southend (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
11:30am, Fri 29 Jan 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Southend have signed midfielder Nathan Ferguson from League Two rivals Crawley on an 18-month deal.

The 25-year-old has signed a contract at Roots Hall that includes an option for another year.

Ferguson, who has worked his way up from the non-League game, has made 13 appearances for Crawley this season but has not featured for more than a month.

He joins a side bottom of League Two but believes he can play a part in helping them stave off relegation.

Ferguson told the club’s website: “I’m very happy, I want to get back playing football again and I want to help the club get up the table.

“I think I can add a lot to the team. Nobody likes losing, like anyone I want to be winning games and I want to help the team get some wins and move up the table.”

Ferguson began his career in the Norwich Academy before spells at Dagenham & Redbridge, Chelmsford, St Albans, Hastings, Billericay and Grays.

He moved to Burton but did not make a first-team appearance and had a spell at Port Vale before further non-League stints with clubs including Bromley and Dulwich Hamlet. He joined Crawley in the summer of 2019.

Southend manager Mark Molesley said: “First of all I think he’s at a great age. He’s come through non-League which is a tough ask and then he’s worked his way into professional football and gone and got League experience.

“He’s had a range of experiences in his career which I think will help develop him as a player and a person.

“He’s got all the attributes for a midfielder. He’s athletic, he’s strong, he’s powerful but he’s technically very good as well.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Southend

PA