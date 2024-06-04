Stuart Armstrong to leave Southampton
Newly promoted Southampton have confirmed Scotland international Stuart Armstrong will leave the club this summer.
The former Celtic midfielder, whose contract expires later this month, had been linked with a move away from St Mary’s.
Armstrong joined Saints in 2018 and made 214 appearances over the course of six seasons.
He was part of the squad which recently secured promotion back to the Premier League via the Championship play-offs after relegation last year, although injury ruled him out of the decisive fixtures.
A statement read: “The club would like to thank Stuart for his commitment and effort during his time as a Saint, and we wish him the very best in whatever comes next.”
Long-serving goalkeeper Alex McCarthy and striker Che Adams are also reaching the end of their contracts but the club say there are “talks ongoing regarding potential new deals”.
