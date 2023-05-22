Stuart Kettlewell addresses transfer situation in wake of Louis Moult comments

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell stressed that only external decisions could give him any more scope in the transfer market as he addressed comments from former Fir Park striker Louis Moult.

Moult declared in an interview in the Herald on Saturday that he had “unfinished business” at Motherwell after his return to the club was undermined by injury.

The striker, who previously had a hugely successful spell at Motherwell between 2015-18, cut short a season-long loan in January after undergoing a procedure on his ankle after making only one start this season and scoring his 51st goal for the club.

Moult, 31, is now a free agent after being released by Burton Albion and stressed he had been back fit and training for about 12 weeks.

Kettlewell said: “I’ve seen the article. I don’t really know Louis too well. I had only a couple of weeks here with him, he was obviously carrying an injury.

“He’s a guy that has got an amazing record and is loved by the supporters here but I don’t think Louis was saying there was anything happening.

“It was about his relationship with the football club, his past, and obviously there was a frustration that he wasn’t able to offer too much in terms of being on the park with the injury he was carrying.

“I don’t think there is anything in the story to read too much between the lines.”

That situation could theoretically change with Kevin van Veen naturally attracting interest after scoring 27 goals this season ahead of Wednesday’s penultimate cinch Premiership contest at Livingston.

Jonathan Obika, Jack Aitchison and Mikael Mandron’s contracts expire at the end of the season while Connor Shields has a year left on his deal following his return from a loan at Queen’s Park.

Kettlewell said: “Obviously we find ourselves in a position where I am happy with the squad but I think everybody knows that there might be obvious changes there with guys who are out of contract and other people being interested in our players.

“It becomes my job to make sure Motherwell have the strongest group of players with the finance you have.

“I’m sorry to keep going on about money but it does come down to a situation where you can be hamstrung by what you have to put out there and contracts that are already on offer and the guys that are already under contract.

“I have touched on it that at this stage it is kind of maxed out for season.

“So how that transpires over the next couple of weeks is probably going to be down to decisions from players, decisions maybe of other football clubs, whether they are offering money for our players.

“That’s not to say that Motherwell will accept that but those are the types of situations that will change the personnel that we have at our football club.”